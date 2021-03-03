Studholme rink wins in local curling play

Brad Sherratt
Mar 03, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
curling-rocks1

The Todd rink defeated the Fournier rink in recent Pettenuzzo’s Y.I.G. Open Doubles curling league play. In other action the Baker rink defeated the Enouy rink. The Studholme rink defeated the Lion rink. And finally the game between Main Street Bed and Breakfast and the Conrad rink ended in a tie.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kirkland Lake

This Week in Flyers