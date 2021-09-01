Team Brousseau wins Gold Miners golf tourney
Team Jerry Brousseau came out on top in this year’s Kirkland Lake Gold Miners four-person golf tournament with an 8 under par score.
17 teams took part in the event. Club officials say it was a great day for golf and are thankful to everyone who came out and supported the team.
