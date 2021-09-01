Team Brousseau wins Gold Miners golf tourney

Brad Sherratt
Dave Brown, Pierre Desjardins and Larry McKay took part in this year's KL Gold Miners golf tournament.
Team Jerry Brousseau came out on top in this year’s Kirkland Lake Gold Miners four-person golf tournament with an 8 under par score.

17 teams took part in the event. Club officials say it was a great day for golf and are thankful to everyone who came out and supported the team.

