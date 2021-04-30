Two Gold Miners commit to US college programs
Article content
Two more former Kirkland Lake Gold Miners will continue their hockey journey south of the border.
Casey Gerstein has announced his commitment to King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The 21 year-old power forward, from Markham, Ontario, spent two seasons with the Gold Miners, before joining the Florida Eels of the USPHL, after the pandemic cut the Gold Miners NOJHL season short.
Two Gold Miners commit to US college programs Back to video
Gerstein managed to get 17 games in this season notching 15 points, between the two leagues. In joining Coach Tom Seravalli’s, NCAA D-III King’s College Monarchs, Gerstein will find familiar faces in fellow freshman and Gold Miners d-man Jackson Grozelle, along with former GoldMiners d-man Nick Richards.
Gold Miners’ Coach Kyle Smart says “Casey is a big man with great skills. He has the ability to dominate opponents.”
Casey credits “teammates, past and present, all his coaches along the way, billets, staff, friends and family for the encouragement and support along the way”. He plans on gaining his Bachelor in Athletic Training, at King’s College. Casey plans on gaining his Bachelor in Athletic Training, at King’s College.
Advertisement
Article content
Meantime Graduating Gold-Miners center Matt King, has announced his commitment to Neumann University, in Aston, Pennsylvania. The 20-year-old, from Lindsay, Ontario, saw his NOJHL season cut short, just five games due to the Coronavirus, but left an impression as a hard -working, driven young man determined to meet his goals.
The three-year Junior hockey vet of 93 games, joins the Knights, led by Head Coach Kyle Mountain, who play in the NCAA D-III United Collegiate Hockey Conference.
King intends to take the Marketing program at Neumann University, and is very appreciative of all the folks who’ve helped him along the way, from coaches and staff, teammates, billets, fans and of course, family.
Coach Kyle Smart says “even in the abbreviated season, we could see Matt’s leadership skills and willingness to just find a way.”
King thanks the Gold Miners for the opportunity and “regrets the season was cut short, because I believe we could’ve made some noise.”