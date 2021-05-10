Young-Davidson outbreak over

Article content

The COVID-19 outbreak at Matachewan’s Young-Davidson Mine is over

Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health for the Timiskaming Health Unit, declared the end of the outbreak.

Health Unit officials say a workplace outbreak is declared if there are two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with an epidemiological link in the workplace within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in the workplace.

Officials go on to say the health unit worked with representatives from Young-Davidson Mine to ensure thorough completion of contact tracing. The mine took all necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

“We are pleased that public health measures were followed,” said Dr. Corneil. “These measures were successful in controlling the outbreak and preventing additional spread.”